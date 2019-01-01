Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting JNPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.24% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Juniper Networks maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Juniper Networks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Juniper Networks was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Juniper Networks (JNPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $34.00. The current price Juniper Networks (JNPR) is trading at is $31.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.