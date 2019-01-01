Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $160.00 expecting FANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.81% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) was provided by Barclays, and Diamondback Energy upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diamondback Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diamondback Energy was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diamondback Energy (FANG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $162.00 to $160.00. The current price Diamondback Energy (FANG) is trading at is $152.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
