Hawaiian Holdings To Rally Over 229%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group slashed Fisker Inc. FSR price target from $6 to $2. Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris McNally downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Fisker shares rose 9.5% to close at $1.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for Antero Resources Corporation AR from $37 to $28. Truist Securities analyst Bertrand Hodee downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Antero Resources shares gained 1.1% to close at $23.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth MKM increased the price target for Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC from $27 to $31. Roth MKM analyst Justin Clare upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Fluence Energy shares gained 2.8% to close at $25.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA from $4 to $16. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Hawaiian Holdings shares gained 8.2% to close at $4.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Carvana Co. CVNA from $25 to $40. JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Carvana shares rose 12.4% to close at $35.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased General Motors Company GM price target from $38 to $42. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. GM shares gained 2.4% to close at $32.36 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp, Inc. EWBC price target from $66 to $76. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. East West Bancorp shares rose 4.4% to close at $65.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted 3M Company MMM price target from $98 to $107. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. 3M shares rose 0.8% to close at $99.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT price target from $4 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating. Bit Digital shares rose 10.5% to close at $2.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted Pampa Energía S.A. PAM price target from $33 to $43. JP Morgan analyst Rodolfo Angele upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Pampa Energía shares fell 2.8% to close at $45.65 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
