Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pampa Energia
Pampa Energia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) was reported by JP Morgan on June 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting PAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -65.91% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) was provided by JP Morgan, and Pampa Energia downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pampa Energia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pampa Energia was filed on June 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pampa Energia (PAM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $7.50. The current price Pampa Energia (PAM) is trading at is $22.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
