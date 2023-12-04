Alaska Air, Orthofix Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 4, 2023 5:20 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling more than 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK shares moved lower in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Hawaiian Holdings in a deal worth $1.9 billion.

Both airlines will retain their individual brands, a decision prompted by respect for their nearly century-long history and the communities to whom they provide services.

Alaska Air Group shares declined 9.4% to $36.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares dipped 10.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
  • Trupanion, Inc. TRUP shares fell 8% to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Trupanion filed prospectus for potential offering of up to 3.6 million shares of common stock.
  • SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM shares fell 6.4% to $20.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares declined 5.9% to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares fell 5.4% to $10.52 in pre-market trading. Sealed Air will replace Orthofix Medical in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open of trading on Dec. 18.
  • Genie Energy Ltd. GNE shares declined 4.3% to $22.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Nokia Oyj NOK shares fell 3.7% to $3.36 in pre-market trading.

 

