Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting HA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Hawaiian Holdings downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hawaiian Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hawaiian Holdings was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hawaiian Holdings (HA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $23.00. The current price Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is trading at is $17.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
