Why Workday Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY surged in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter.

Workday posted earnings of $1.56 per share, beating market estimates of $1.41 per share. Revenue of $1.87 billion topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.848 billion.

Workday anticipated fourth-quarter subscription revenue to be $6.598 billion while adjusted operating margins were estimated to be 23.8%.

Piper Sandler maintained Workday with an Overweight and raised the price target from $275 to $300.

Workday shares rose 9% to $258.70 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares rose 55.2% to $0.5230 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences recently announced a review of strategic alternatives.

shares rose 55.2% to $0.5230 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences recently announced a review of strategic alternatives. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares rose 47.3% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 128% on Tuesday. Redhill Biopharma recently announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia.

shares rose 47.3% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 128% on Tuesday. Redhill Biopharma recently announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI rose 39.4% to $0.2649 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics recently posted a profit for the third quarter.

rose 39.4% to $0.2649 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics recently posted a profit for the third quarter. Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares surged 26.1% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Tuesday.

shares surged 26.1% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Tuesday. Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT shares rose 24% to $0.1007 in pre-market trading. Ault Alliance Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 350,144 shares at an average price of $0.09.

shares rose 24% to $0.1007 in pre-market trading. Ault Alliance Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 350,144 shares at an average price of $0.09. Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ gained 23.4% to $0.2020 in pre-market trading. Kelso Technologies recently reported an increase in third-quarter sales.

gained 23.4% to $0.2020 in pre-market trading. Kelso Technologies recently reported an increase in third-quarter sales. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares climbed 20% to $24.32 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results. Fluence Energy also initiated FY24 revenue guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion.

shares climbed 20% to $24.32 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results. Fluence Energy also initiated FY24 revenue guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares gained 19.4% to $11.87 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 19.4% to $11.87 in pre-market trading. GameStop Corp. GME gained 15.3% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Tuesday.

Losers

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL dipped 39.9% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $5.55 million public offering.

dipped 39.9% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $5.55 million public offering. Leslie's, Inc. LESL shares fell 15% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 15% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market after jumping 45% on Tuesday. ESGL recently announced a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market after jumping 45% on Tuesday. ESGL recently announced a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares fell 12% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. SMX recently announced planned launch of world's first plastic cycle token.

shares fell 12% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. SMX recently announced planned launch of world's first plastic cycle token. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV shares fell 11.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and concurrent private placement.

shares fell 11.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and concurrent private placement. HNR Acquisition Corp HNRA fell 10.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. HNR Acquisition shares jumped 110% on Tuesday after the company gave a business update.

fell 10.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. HNR Acquisition shares jumped 110% on Tuesday after the company gave a business update. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares fell 10.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life recently announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.

shares fell 10.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life recently announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares fell 9.6% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares fell over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit.

shares fell 9.6% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares fell over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL fell 9.4% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading.

fell 9.4% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading. Okta, Inc. OKTA fell 7.3% to $67.29 in pre-market trading. Okta disclosed that a data breach has affected all users of its customer support system.

