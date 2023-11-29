Dollar Tree, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $117.84 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $117.84 in after-hours trading. Workday, Inc. WDAY reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter, according to Benzinga Pro. Workday shares climbed 7.1% to $254.26 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter, according to Benzinga Pro. Workday shares climbed 7.1% to $254.26 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. CRM to earn $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 0.9% to $227.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company anticipates fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents to 82 cents per share versus estimates of 78 cents per share. It sees full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $2.96 per share versus estimates of $2.83 per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 0.8% to $210.63 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company anticipates fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents to 82 cents per share versus estimates of 78 cents per share. It sees full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $2.96 per share versus estimates of $2.83 per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 0.8% to $210.63 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to post quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.2% to $31.90 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer: Buy This Financial Stock, 'It's Up Substantially From Where It Was In The Spring'