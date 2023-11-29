Dollar Tree, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 29, 2023 1:53 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $117.84 in after-hours trading.
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter, according to Benzinga Pro. Workday shares climbed 7.1% to $254.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. CRM to earn $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 0.9% to $227.00 in after-hours trading.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company anticipates fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents to 82 cents per share versus estimates of 78 cents per share. It sees full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $2.96 per share versus estimates of $2.83 per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 0.8% to $210.63 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to post quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.2% to $31.90 in after-hours trading.

