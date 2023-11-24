Broadcom To Rally More Than 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $1,000 to $1,200. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Broadcom shares fell 0.9% to close at $972.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM from $20 to $22.1. Deutsche Bank analyst Cyrus Ng upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. HUTCHMED shares rose 0.4% to close at $18.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed Allot Ltd. ALLT price target from $4 to $2.5. Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating. Allot shares closed at $1.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX from $3.86 to $2.12. Citigroup analyst Judy Zhang downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. LexinFintech shares gained 3.4% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $14 to $13. Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained an Underweight rating. American Eagle shares rose 0.7% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer slashed Ashford Inc. AINC price target from $17 to $14. Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory maintained an Outperform rating. Ashford shares gained 3.1% to close at $5.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $12 to $11. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Robinhood shares rose 0.2% to $8.23 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG CIG from $3.2 to $2.6. B of A Securities analyst Arthur Pereira downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais shares fell 4.8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN price target from $42 to $36. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Urban Outfitters shares fell 1.1% to $31.46 in pre-market trading. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC raised Linde plc LIN price target from $440 to $447. HSBC analyst Martin Evans maintained a Buy rating. Linde shares fell 0.1% to close at $411.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes