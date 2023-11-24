Walmart, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects H World Group Limited HTHT to report quarterly earnings before the opening bell. H World shares fell 0.1% to $36.87 in after-hours trading.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO will remain in focus on Black Friday. The company recently said net revenue for the third quarter rose 5% year-over-year to $1.30 billion, beating the consensus of $1.28 billion. American Eagle shares gained 1% to close at $16.79 on Wednesday.

Jianpu Technology Inc. JT is scheduled to report its third quarter unaudited financial result before the opening bell. Jianpu Technology shares closed at $1.02 on Wednesday.

Investors will watch consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc BBY today. The company recently reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its FY24 guidance. Best Buy shares gained 0.6% to close at $ 68.03 on Wednesday.

Walmart Inc. WMT will also remain one of the major stocks to watch amid the 2023 holiday shopping season. The company recently reported upbeat sales results for the third quarter. Walmart shares fell 0.8% to close at $154.67 on Wednesday.

