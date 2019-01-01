HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HUTCHMED (China)
HUTCHMED (China) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ: HCM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting HCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 366.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ: HCM) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and HUTCHMED (China) downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HUTCHMED (China), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HUTCHMED (China) was filed on September 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $46.00. The current price HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) is trading at is $9.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
