AMD To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from $27 to $35. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Pinterest shares fell 3.4% to $27.97 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $48 to $57. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares fell 1.7% to $45.84 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from $400 to $314. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained an Outperform rating. SolarEdge shares fell 13% to $208.40 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark slashed the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. EA from $159 to $153. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Electronic Arts shares fell 4.6% to $129.80 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised Global Payments Inc. GPN price target from $100 to $123. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Neutral rating. Global Payments shares fell 2.3% to $118.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James increased e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $125 to $145. Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares fell 0.2% to close at $116.50 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised The Home Depot, Inc. HD price target from $327 to $375. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Buy rating. Home Depot shares fell 0.5% to $330.56 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted Marriott International, Inc. MAR price target from $198 to $220. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Neutral rating. Marriott shares fell 0.7% to $203.38 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein boosted the price target for SAP SE SAP from $169 to $176. Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating. SAP shares fell 0.8% to $135.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush slashed Starbucks Corporation SBUX price target from $112 to $105. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating. Starbucks shares fell 1% to $100.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $120 to $136. Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. AMD shares rose 2.8% to close at $117.60 on Tuesday.
