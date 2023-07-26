Trump Trying To 'Gaslight' Republicans, Says Former White House Aide — 'You Better Get Behind Me. I'm Gonna Be President Again'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday that Donald Trump is attempting to manipulate lawmakers into discrediting the ongoing investigations against him.

What Happened: Trump, who is facing a potential third indictment from the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe, called on Congress on Tuesday to investigate what he termed as “political witch hunts” against him.

Scaramucci interpreted this as a veiled threat to lawmakers, suggesting that the former president was warning them of repercussions should they fail to support him.

“He’s trying to send a message to them — ‘Slow roll this investigation. You better get behind me. I’m gonna be president again. And even though you saw people running for their lives and even though you heard me on tape pre-meditating the organization of that, you gotta disregard that and gaslight people on my behalf,'” Scaramucci said on NewsNation's The Hill.

"If you don't do that, and I become president again, it's going to be bad for you,” he added.

Why It Matters: This comes amid Trump's mounting legal challenges. A grand jury in Atlanta is considering whether to bring criminal charges against him for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The potential third indictment could impact his 2024 election odds.

According to the target letter sent by Jack Smith’s team, Trump is accused of defrauding the U.S. and violating two other federal statutes in the 2020 election.

Despite these legal challenges, many Republicans, including his former Vice President Mike Pence, have stated that Trump's actions leading up to the Capitol riot were "reckless," but "not yet convinced" that they were criminal.

