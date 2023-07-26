Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election could be tighter than anticipated.

What Happened: Fetterman, a freshman Democratic senator, believes that while Trump can’t beat Biden in Pennsylvania, the race would be closer than expected, Huff Post reported.

"Trump has to perform above his ceiling," he said

He noted that Trump remains popular in the state, with signs of his support still visible. Fetterman also stated that no other Republican presidential candidate, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, stands a better chance against Biden than Trump. "You still see Trump signs everywhere in Pennsylvania, and you have to respect Trump's strength."

"There's no way Ron DeSantis could win Pennsylvania," the senator said.

See Also: Ex-RNC Chair Tells Nikki Haley To Get Out Of The Race Or Confront Donald Trump: ‘Stop Wasting Our Time’

"Watching DeSantis turn into [former Wisconsin Governor] Scott Walker and get liquidated by Trump's machine, I respect Trump in terms of how formidable he would be in Pennsylvania."

Why It Matters: A new poll by Morning Consult on Tuesday showed that Biden could win re-election based on the results if the general election were held today, while Trump continues to be a front-runner in the GOP primaries.

The potential return of Trump to the White House has been a topic of concern for some. Former Attorney General Bill Barr previously warned that Trump’s re-election would result in a “horror show” due to his lack of “discipline” and “strategic thinking.”

Trump’s proposal to expand presidential powers if he were to win the 2024 election has also raised alarms, with former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin expressing concern over the potential implications.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Trails Behind Donald Trump In Small-Dollar Donations, Hinting At Grassroots Support Gap

Photo by OogImages on Shutterstock