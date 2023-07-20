Special counsel Jack Smith is pursuing three federal statutes against former President Donald Trump. This includes charges related to conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the U.S., deprivation of rights under color of law, and obstruction of an official proceeding to tamper with a witness, victim, or informant.

What Happened: Trump on Monday received a target letter from the special counsel's office, indicating that he is the subject of a criminal investigation into his actions following the 2020 election.

The target letter is the clearest indication yet that Trump could soon face charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News sources familiar with the grand jury investigation told the publication that Smith is constructing a case centered on Trump’s actions following the revelation that claiming the 2020 election was rigged might expose him to legal consequences.

See Also: Team Trump Clashes With Biden Over ‘Softball' Town Hall Event: ‘Will Crush Him In General Election'

The special counsel is also reportedly examining potential criminal conspiracy by Trump to obstruct the congressional certification of Electoral College votes.

Why It Matters: The investigation by Smith has been ongoing since last November, focusing on alleged efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, including the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This development comes as a significant blow for Trump, who is already surrounded by legal troubles after being indicted twice recently.

Earlier this year, Trump became the first former president to face charges when he was charged in April with a hush money payment to an adult film star. In June, he pleaded not guilty to a second set of criminal charges in federal court tied to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Read Next: Trump's Troubling Proposal To Expand Presidential Powers Rattles Former Aide: ‘Can't Really Express How'

(Image created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney and Zolnierek on Shutterstock)