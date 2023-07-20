Kevin McCarthy Defends Donald Trump In Jan. 6 Probe: 'I Don't See How He Could Be Found Criminally Responsible'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday defended former President Donald Trump amidst ongoing investigations into his potential criminal responsibility related to the Capitol riot.

What Happened: McCarthy stood by Trump, arguing that he doesn’t see how the former president could be found criminally responsible for Jan. 6 events, The Hill reports.

"I don't see how he could be found criminally responsible," McCarthy told the media in the Capitol.

"What criminal activity did he do? He told people to be peaceful."

Why It Matters: McCarthy's defense comes amidst a broader debate within the GOP about the potential indictment of Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have both expressed their opposition to the potential indictment of Trump. Pence believes that Trump’s actions should be left to the judgment of the American people, while Ramaswamy argues that it would be a “bad idea” to indict a leading political opponent in the middle of an election.

The potential indictment in the Jan. 6 investigation could have significant implications for the former president, who is running to become president in 2024.

Trump and his family have been vocal about their views on these investigations, often criticizing them as politically motivated. On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. suggested that the Department of Justice’s resources could be better utilized on other issues rather than pursuing their political adversaries.

“Rather than endlessly going after their political enemies maybe Jack Smith and Biden’s DOJ would better serve the American people going after the pedophiles on Jeffrey Epstein‘s client list…,” he tweeted.

