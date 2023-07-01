Donald Trump on Friday criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, sparking speculations of a new indictment.

What Happened: Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social wrote, “I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita worst crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers ‘get away with murder,’ and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case.”

This came a day after media reports indicated that the Department of Justice was reportedly ready to pursue indictments against several individuals connected to Trump‘s circle, possibly bringing additional charges against the former president.

The Department of Justice has taken steps to prepare a "superseding indictment" against Trump. A "superseding indictment" refers to the act of bringing additional charges against an individual who is already facing an indictment, which could potentially include more severe offenses.

Willis initiated an extensive investigation into Trump’s actions around two years ago when it came to light that Trump had reached out to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to discover over 11,000 votes to secure victory in the 2020 state election against Joe Biden.

Trump, defending that call he made to Raffensperger, said, “I made a perfectly legal phone call, as president of the united states, about an election that I strongly feel was rigged and stollen. None of the many lawyers on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing.”

