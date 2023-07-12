General Motors To Rally More Than 122%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Citigroup boosted the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $215 to $278. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Neutral rating. Tesla shares rose 0.7% to $271.73 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted GitLab Inc. GTLB price target from $55 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating. GitLab shares rose 0.1% to $51.17 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James increased the price target for Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS from $160 to $175. Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Chart Industries shares fell 0.6% to $160.19 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup increased the price target for General Motors Company GM from $85 to $89. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Buy rating. GM shares rose 0.8% to close at $39.97 on Tuesday.
- Atlantic Equities raised Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $70 to $80. Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Coinbase shares rose 0.4% to $89.48 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $870 to $905. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares rose 0.8% to $889.20 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $230 to $250. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating. Salesforce shares rose 0.3% to $221.78 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities boosted Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $25 to $50. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas
- Jones maintained an Outperform rating. Carvana shares rose 0.1% to $35.62 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised the price target for W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW from $815 to $820. UBS analyst Joseph Parkhill downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Grainger shares fell 0.8% to $789.38 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital increased The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX price target from $75 to $95. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. TJX shares gained 1.4% to $85.91 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $390 to $525. UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares fell 0.3% to close at $440.21 on Tuesday.
