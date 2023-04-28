ñol


Amazon, Exxon Mobil And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2023 4:06 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $48.21 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.2% to $166.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Amazon shares dropped 2.1% to $107.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to have earned $2.61 per share on revenue of $85.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $117.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Intel Corporation INTC reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Intel shares gained 5% to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR to post quarterly earnings at $7.49 per share on revenue of $13.62 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares fell 0.8% to $340.00 in after-hours trading.

 

