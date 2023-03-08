ñol


Mesoblast, Arlo Technologies, CPI Card Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 30 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares jumped 38% to $4.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY rose 37.3% to $8.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by Solenis for $4.6 billion.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN shares gained 34.2% to $25.17 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 27% to $6.03 after the company reported mixed full year 2022 financial results and issued full year 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI jumped 20.8% to $24.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO gained 18.8% to $3.60 after the company announced the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application resubmission for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
  • Vertex, Inc. VERX surged 16.7% to $17.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG climbed 16.6% to $7.30 after posting a profit for the fourth quarter.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS rose 13.1% to $38.14 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL gained 13% to $2.96 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT jumped 12% to $14.47.
  • Latham Group, Inc. SWIM gained 10.5% to $4.29 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 9.9% to $1.1650 after the company announced its ModeX Therapeutics entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck for the development of MDX-2201.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 8.4% to $30.00.
  • Korn Ferry KFY jumped 7.4% to $59.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 6.1% to $2.08.

