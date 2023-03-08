Mesoblast, Arlo Technologies, CPI Card Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 30 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares jumped 38% to $4.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY rose 37.3% to $8.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by Solenis for $4.6 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN shares gained 34.2% to $25.17 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 27% to $6.03 after the company reported mixed full year 2022 financial results and issued full year 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI jumped 20.8% to $24.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO gained 18.8% to $3.60 after the company announced the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application resubmission for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- Vertex, Inc. VERX surged 16.7% to $17.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG climbed 16.6% to $7.30 after posting a profit for the fourth quarter.
- CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS rose 13.1% to $38.14 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL gained 13% to $2.96 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT jumped 12% to $14.47.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM gained 10.5% to $4.29 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 9.9% to $1.1650 after the company announced its ModeX Therapeutics entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck for the development of MDX-2201.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 8.4% to $30.00.
- Korn Ferry KFY jumped 7.4% to $59.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 6.1% to $2.08.
