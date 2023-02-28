Why Catalyst Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By 105%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO rose 105% to $0.49 in pre-market trading. South Korea's GC Biopharma said it has signed an asset purchase agreement with Catalyst Biosciences to acquire 3 programs related to the orphan hematology disorders.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 40.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to develop advanced smart home security devices.
- Obseva SA OBSV shares rose 24.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Monday. ObsEva announced strategic reorganization to consolidate operations in Switzerland.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 23.1% to $0.3244 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals and DMK Pharmaceuticals announced agreement and plan of merger.
- Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp RNER rose 19.8% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. Mount Rainier Acquisition shares dropped 46% on Monday possibly after the company's general meeting was cancelled on Sunday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 15.9% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
- Progyny Inc PGNY shares rose 14.6% to $35.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM rose 14.6% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech, last month, entered into a sponsored collaborative clinical research agreement with Erasmus MC and AstraZeneca.
- Ocugen Inc OCGN rose 11.7% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Ocugen announced submission of investigational new drug application with the FDA to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OCU200 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
- Smart for Life Inc SMFL shares rose 10.5% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.
Losers
- Aptinyx Inc APTX shares fell 63.6% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with lewy bodies and issued pipeline and corporate update.
- Verde Clean Fuels Inc VGAS fell 18.8% to $10.00 in pre-market after dropping around 17% on Monday.
- Adapthealth Corp AHCO fell 18.3% to $17.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Lucira Health Inc LHDX fell 14.7% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Lucira Health shares jumped 264% on Monday after the company announced FDA authorization for its at-home combination COVID-19 & flu test.
- Sera Prognostics Inc SERA shares dropped 13.9% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Monday. The company recently announced top-line data from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.
- NewtekOne Inc NEWT fell 12.8% to $16.80 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp COMS fell 7.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday. COMSovereign recently announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt.
- Performance Shipping Inc PSHG fell 7.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Performance Shipping announced termination of at-the-market offering.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. SMSI shares fell 6.9% to $1.48 in pre-market trading. Smith Micro Software shares dropped 36% on Monday after the company announced it received written notice of contract termination from a U.S.-based Tier 1 carrier customer for the company's family safety solution.
- Milestone Scientific Inc MLSS fell 6.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday. Milestone Scientific announced 510(k) FDA clearance for the use of CompuFlo® Epidural System in thoracic indications.
