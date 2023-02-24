ñol


Kratos Defense & Security, Zeta Global, Beacon Roofing Supply And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 24, 2023 10:03 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER shares rose 129.6% to $10.15. Jeffrey E. Kelter reported a 22.4% stake in a 13D filing on Thursday.
  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR gained 48% to $30.19.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND surged 21.9% to $20.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL gained 21.1% to $10.97 following strong quarterly results.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS rose 18.4% to $13.58 after the company posted strong quarterly sales.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 18% to $6.81 following strong quarterly results.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 15.3% to $10.45 following quarterly results.
  • Cryoport, Inc. CYRX jumped 14.2% to $23.53 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX jumped 13% to $16.39 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
  • Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY surged 12.5% to $9.07 following Q4 results.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA jumped 9.7% to $8.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO gained 9.4% to $4.15.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN climbed 8.8% to $64.96 following Q4 results.
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ jumped 7.7% to $ 8.85 following strong quarterly results.
  • Farfetch Ltd FTCH gained 7.2% to $5.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also said that its CFO will step down by end of 2023.
  • MannKind Corporation MNKD rose 7.1% to $5.59 following strong quarterly sales.

