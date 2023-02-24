Kratos Defense & Security, Zeta Global, Beacon Roofing Supply And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER shares rose 129.6% to $10.15. Jeffrey E. Kelter reported a 22.4% stake in a 13D filing on Thursday.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR gained 48% to $30.19.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND surged 21.9% to $20.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL gained 21.1% to $10.97 following strong quarterly results.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS rose 18.4% to $13.58 after the company posted strong quarterly sales.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 18% to $6.81 following strong quarterly results.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 15.3% to $10.45 following quarterly results.
- Cryoport, Inc. CYRX jumped 14.2% to $23.53 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX jumped 13% to $16.39 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY surged 12.5% to $9.07 following Q4 results.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA jumped 9.7% to $8.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO gained 9.4% to $4.15.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN climbed 8.8% to $64.96 following Q4 results.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ jumped 7.7% to $ 8.85 following strong quarterly results.
- Farfetch Ltd FTCH gained 7.2% to $5.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also said that its CFO will step down by end of 2023.
- MannKind Corporation MNKD rose 7.1% to $5.59 following strong quarterly sales.
