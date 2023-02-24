Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; BinaryX Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $24,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, but traded above the $1,600 mark this morning.
BinaryX BNX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks STX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.09 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $23,888, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,645 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- BinaryX BNX/USD
Price: $1.68
24-hour gain: 27.9%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $3.01
24-hour gain: 8.1%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.66
24-hour gain: 6.8%
- GateToken GT/USD
Price: $5.27
24-hour gain: 5.2%
- dYdX DYDX/USD
Price: $2.76
24-hour gain: 4.1%
Losers
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.7509
24-hour drop: 13.8%
- Ankr ANKR/USD
Price: $0.04625
24-hour drop: 9.4%
- Tezos XTZ/USD
Price: $1.29
24-hour drop: 7.5%
- Neo NEO/USD
Price: $12.12
24-hour drop: 7.4%
- Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2733
24-hour drop: 7.3%
Read This Next: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month