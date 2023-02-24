Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; BinaryX Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $24,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, but traded above the $1,600 mark this morning.

BinaryX BNX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks STX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.09 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $23,888, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,645 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

BinaryX BNX/USD

Price: $1.68

24-hour gain: 27.9%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $3.01

24-hour gain: 8.1%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.66

24-hour gain: 6.8%

GateToken GT/USD

Price: $5.27

24-hour gain: 5.2%

dYdX DYDX/USD

Price: $2.76

24-hour gain: 4.1%

Losers

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.7509

24-hour drop: 13.8%

Ankr ANKR/USD

Price: $0.04625

24-hour drop: 9.4%

Tezos XTZ/USD

Price: $1.29

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $12.12

24-hour drop: 7.4%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.2733

24-hour drop: 7.3%

