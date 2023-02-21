ñol


DraftKings To Rally Around 38%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Deere & Company DE from $485 to $510. Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Deere shares fell 0.5% to $431.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham increased the price target for DraftKings Inc. DKNG from $20 to $28. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on the stock. DraftKings shares dropped 1.3% to $20.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $244 to $255. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. Autodesk shares fell 0.5% to $218.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $75 to $90. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating. Twilio shares dropped 1.8% to $69.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird increased Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $175 to $190. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop shares fell 0.5% to $172.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer boosted 89bio, Inc. ETNB price target from $12 to $18. Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained an Outperform rating. 89bio shares rose 0.2% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan increased Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI price target from $220 to $230. JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Overweight rating. Group 1 Automotive shares rose 0.5% to $241.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC cut Nutrien Ltd. NTR price target from $83 to $81. HSBC analyst Santhosh Seshadri maintained a Hold rating. Nutrien shares fell 0.6% to $74.25 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson cut Hasbro, Inc. HAS price target from $95 to $80. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating. Hasbro shares fell 0.6% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR price target from $41 to $53. Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Vir Biotechnology shares jumped 10.3% to $28.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup increased Ross Stores, Inc. ROST price target from $116 to $133. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating. Ross Stores shares fell 0.6% to $114.99 in pre-market trading.

