Lattice Semiconductor To Rally 33%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU from $70 to $80. Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng maintained a Sell rating on the stock. Kaiser Aluminum shares rose 1.7% to close at $85.33 on Monday.

Needham raised the price target for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from $200 to $235. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems shares rose 4.9% to $194.79 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup increased the price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG from $39 to $45. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating. Interpublic shares fell 0.8% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital cut the price target for Magna International Inc. MGA from $65 to $58. RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained an Outperform rating. Magna International shares dropped 0.1% to $55.86 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $215 to $255. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares gained 2.5% to close at $217.88 on Monday.

Benchmark raised Belden Inc. BDC price target from $88 to $108. Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner maintained a Buy rating. Belden shares gained 1.7% to close at $90.30 on Monday.

Mizuho increased Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD price target from $88 to $101. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating. Gilead shares rose 0.9% to close at $87.49 on Monday.

HSBC raised Honeywell International Inc. HON price target from $190 to $205. HSBC analyst Puneet Garg maintained a Hold rating. Honeywell shares fell 0.5% to $202.41 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc raised Shopify Inc SHOP price target from $45 to $55. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating. Shopify shares rose 1.3% to $49.33 in pre-market trading.

Barclays boosted Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $45 to $57. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Coinbase shares rose 3.9% to $58.62 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC price target from $95 to $110. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares gained 2% to close at $82.70 on Monday.

