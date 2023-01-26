Why eHealth Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS shares rose 66.2% to $0.6312 in pre-market trading after gaining 72% on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical recently announced a $30 million private placement of common stock led by Accelmed Partners.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 40% to $0.3290 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD rose 38.9% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. BuzzFeed, last month, reaffirmed its Q4 guidance.
- AppHarvest, Inc. APPH shares rose 27.6% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. AppHarvest said on January 11, that it received notice from Nasdaq that the company has not been in compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
- Qualtrics International Inc. XM rose 13.5% to $12.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO rose 13.5% to $12.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ rose 10.5% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. Mingzhu, last month, posted 1H revenue of $60.3 million.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV rose 10% to $27.99 in pre-market trading. DoubleVerify will replace Meridian Bioscience in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX shares rose 8.1% to $67.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 6.9% to $154.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in the fourth quarter, while deliveries amounted to 405,278 electric vehicles.
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 32.4% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced top-line results from its AR-301-002 Phase 3 study, in which the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA shares fell 25.3% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after the company voluntarily paused the MGTA-117 Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial to investigate drug safety.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 23.5% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Wednesday. Panbela recently announced adoption of commission implementing decision from the EMA for the orphan designation of ivospemin (SBP-101) in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- NeoVolta Inc. NEOV fell 14.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Ageless Dental signed deals for $2.25 billion in property developments over 10 years. Ageless Dental has selected NeoVolta to be included into the design and build of all of their nationwide clinics.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares dropped 8.8% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions recently announced it successfully completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 8.4% to $75.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued soft guidance.
- Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO fell 8.3% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Wednesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 6.3% to $1.04 in pre-market. GeoVax shares gained 59% on Wednesday after the company received a notice of allowance for its zika vaccine patent.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO shares fell 6.5% to $17.06 in pre-market trading. Millicom shares jumped 23% on Wednesday following a report suggesting Apollo and Marcelo Claure are exploring a buyout of the company.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 2.1% to $137.90 in pre-market trading. IBM reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company plans to reduce around 3,900 jobs that represent 1.5% of its global workforce, reported Bloomberg.
