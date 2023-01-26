Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in the fourth quarter, while deliveries amounted to 405,278 electric vehicles. Tesla shares jumped 5.5% to $152.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation INTC to have earned $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares gained 0.1% to $29.74 in after-hours trading.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company plans to reduce around 3,900 jobs that represent 1.5% of its global workforce, reported Bloomberg. IBM shares fell 2% to $138.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Visa Inc. V to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.4% to $225.81 in after-hours trading.

