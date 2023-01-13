Nancy Pelosi Trims Investing Portfolio, Lost $511K On Tesla Stock: Here's The Full Transaction List

Former Speaker of the House and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is well-known for questionable stock trades made by herself and husband Paul Pelosi.

A new filing revealed what the Pelosis sold from their investment portfolio in late 2022.

What Happened: After ranking as one of the top 10 trading members of Congress in 2021, Pelosi didn’t crack the top 10 in 2022 and saw a return of -19.8% according to a report that tracked Congress trading during the year.

A new filing from Pelosi showed the couple’s portfolio sold several stocks at the end of 2022, in a move that may have come in tandem with the end of the year and tax loss harvesting.

Here is a look at the transactions disclosed by the Pelosis on Friday:

Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of AllianceBernstein Holding LP AB on Dec. 28. Comments said the sale was 20,000 shares sold at an average price of $32.95 for a loss of $11,510.

on Dec. 28. Comments said the sale was 20,000 shares sold at an average price of $32.95 for a loss of $11,510. Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL on Dec. 28. Comments said this was the sale of 10,000 shares with no profit or loss listed.

on Dec. 28. Comments said this was the sale of 10,000 shares with no profit or loss listed. Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of Alphabet on Dec. 21. Comments said it was 10,000 shares sold with no profit or loss listed.

Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of Alphabet on Dec. 20. Comments said it was 10,000 shares sold with no profit or loss listed.

Sold $250,000 to $500,000 of Netflix Inc NFLX on Dec. 29. Comments said it was 1,000 shares sold at an average of $290.04 for a loss of $66,385.

on Dec. 29. Comments said it was 1,000 shares sold at an average of $290.04 for a loss of $66,385. Sold $250,000 to $500,000 of Netflix on Dec. 30. Comments said it was 1,000 shares sold at an average price of $292.89 for a loss of $63,535.

Sold $250,000 to $500,000 of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL on Dec. 21. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $69.10 for a loss of $424,313.

on Dec. 21. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $69.10 for a loss of $424,313. Sold $250,000 to $500,000 of PayPal Holdings on Dec. 28. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average of $67.77 for a loss of $429,938.

Sold $100,000 to $250,000 of Roblox Corp RBLX on Dec. 28. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $26.05 for a loss of $235,836.

on Dec. 28. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $26.05 for a loss of $235,836. Sold $9.00 of Salesforce.com Inc CRM on Dec. 20. Sold 130 call options purchased Dec. 20, 2021, with a strike price of $210 and an expiration date of 1/20/23. Comments said the Pelosis sold the 130 call options purchased Dec. 20, 2021 (13,000 shares) at a price of $0.01 per share for a total loss of $733,691.

on Dec. 20. Sold 130 call options purchased Dec. 20, 2021, with a strike price of $210 and an expiration date of 1/20/23. Comments said the Pelosis sold the 130 call options purchased Dec. 20, 2021 (13,000 shares) at a price of $0.01 per share for a total loss of $733,691. Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of Tesla Inc TSLA on Dec. 20. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $140.38 for a loss of $511,197.

on Dec. 20. Comments said it was 5,000 shares sold at an average price of $140.38 for a loss of $511,197. Sold $500,000 to $1,000,000 of Walt Disney Co DIS on Dec. 21. Comments said it was 10,000 shares sold at an average price of $87.58 for a loss of $114,138.

on Dec. 21. Comments said it was 10,000 shares sold at an average price of $87.58 for a loss of $114,138. Invested $15,000 to $50,000 additionally in REOF XX LLC, a real estate venture for hotels.

Of the investments listed above, the majority were sales of partial stakes in the companies. The Pelosis likely still own shares of many of the companies listed above.

Why It’s Important: The Pelosis made headlines in 2022 several times with questionable trading of semiconductor and chip stocks like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA ahead of legislation by Congress to help fund several companies in the sector. Pelosi also traveled to Taiwan to meet with companies involved in the sector.

Members of Congress are free to buy and sell stocks and options as long as they disclose the transactions in a timely manner.

Potential conflicts of interest with knowing legislation and contracts that could be awarded by Congress have increased calls to ban members of Congress and their spouses from being able to trade while in office.

Paul Pelosi is a venture capital investor. Nancy Pelosi has said publicly that she does not share news or stock tips with her husband.

The trades by the Pelosis are closely monitored by the public and led to the creation of a fictional Nancy Pelosi ETF tracker by Unusual Whales.

Several of the stocks sold by the Pelosis at the end of the year were among the most popular stocks bought in 2022 by members of Congress including Alphabet, Disney and Tesla.

The Tesla trade may stand out as the Pelosis had previously seen large profits from Tesla options.

The filing from the Pelosis comes with comments made on the transactions, something that was not previously done on a regular basis. For years, the Pelosis filed the transactions on profitable trades. Only now are the comments showing cases of losses in a move that could be hoping for sympathy from the public after years of beating the market.

The Alphabet transactions do not list a profit or loss in the comment, which means the filing is not consistent with listing the same information on each transaction.

