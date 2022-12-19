ñol

Moderna To Rally Over 42%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley cut VTEX VTEX price target from $7 to $5.  Morgan Stanley analyst Cesar Medina downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. VTEX shares fell 4.9% to close at $3.52 on Friday.
  • Keybanc cut Progyny, Inc. PGNY price target from $55 to $45. Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Progyny gained 4.1% to close at $31.83 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV from $8 to $10. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences shares gained 1.1% to close at $7.32 on Friday.
  • Raymond James boosted W. P. Carey Inc. WPC price target from $80 to $85. Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. W. P. Carey shares fell 0.1% to $79.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised AtriCure, Inc. ATRC price target from $55 to $58.. Needham analyst Mike Matson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. AtriCure shares fell 2.6% to close at $41.37 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut Glaukos Corporation GKOS price target from $48 to $42. JP Morgan analyst Allen Gong upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Glaukos shares rose 0.8% to $42.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised Moderna, Inc. MRNA price target from $170 to $275. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Moderna shares fell 6.7% to close at $193.29 on Friday.
  • Stifel boosted Xylem Inc. XYL price target from $113 to $115. 170. Stifel analyst Nathan Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Xylem shares fell 0.6% to $109.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised ConocoPhillips COP price target from $155 to $157. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1% to $111.50 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS price target from $13 to $20. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Astria Therapeutics shares jumped 4.8% to close at $11.81 on Friday.
  • Baird cut L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX price target from $290 to $241. Baird analyst Peter Arment downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. L3Harris Technologies shares fell 1.5% to $210.00 in pre-market trading.

