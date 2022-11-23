Tesla, Deere And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Perfect Corp. PERF shares climbed 32.8% to $7.00 after dropping 39% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX jumped 29.6% to $5.95.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 17.2% to $7.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted earnings per ADS and sales results.

Latham Group, Inc. SWIM gained 14.9% to $3.2750. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares gained 13.2% to $20.31. RBC Capital Markets recently initiated coverage on Outset Medical with an Outperform rating and a price target of $23.

Manchester United plc MANU rose 13% to $16.89 after the company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives.

Carvana Co. CVNA surged 11.6% to $7.59. Daniel J. Gill, Chief Product Officer at Carvana, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI gained 10.7% to $3.2350.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA gained 10.2% to $15.84.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR jumped 8.9% to $4.9116. UP Fintech Holding reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8.8% year-on-year to $55.4 million.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 8.3% to $27.09.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH jumped 7.8% to $15.12. Target Hospitality recently reported Q3 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN rose 7.8% to $1.5750.

Deere & Company DE surged 6.8% to $445.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

surged 6.8% to $445.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 6.3% to $180.67 after Citigroup upgraded the stock to Neutral and Morgan Stanley issued positive comments around where the stock price is currently trading.