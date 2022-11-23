ñol

Tesla, Deere And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 23, 2022 11:14 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Perfect Corp. PERF shares climbed 32.8% to $7.00 after dropping 39% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
  • Scilex Holding Company SCLX jumped 29.6% to $5.95.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 17.2% to $7.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted earnings per ADS and sales results.
  • Latham Group, Inc. SWIM gained 14.9% to $3.2750. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares gained 13.2% to $20.31. RBC Capital Markets recently initiated coverage on Outset Medical with an Outperform rating and a price target of $23.
  • Manchester United plc MANU rose 13% to $16.89 after the company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA surged 11.6% to $7.59. Daniel J. Gill, Chief Product Officer at Carvana, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI gained 10.7% to $3.2350.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA gained 10.2% to $15.84.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR jumped 8.9% to $4.9116. UP Fintech Holding reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8.8% year-on-year to $55.4 million.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 8.3% to $27.09.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH jumped 7.8% to $15.12. Target Hospitality recently reported Q3 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • MultiPlan Corporation MPLN rose 7.8% to $1.5750.
  • Deere & Company DE surged 6.8% to $445.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 6.3% to $180.67 after Citigroup upgraded the stock to Neutral and Morgan Stanley issued positive comments around where the stock price is currently trading.

