UBS Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 89%? Plus Evercore ISI Group Predicts $150 For First Solar

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
UBS Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 89%? Plus Evercore ISI Group Predicts $150 For First Solar
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted First Solar, Inc. FSLR price target from $88 to $150. First Solar shares rose 1.7% to $138.49 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $185 to $160. Apple shares fell 2.1% to $146.72 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut HUYA Inc. HUYA price target from $27 to $2.9. HUYA shares fell 4.5% to $2.33 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Lear Corporation LEA from $158 to $142. Lear shares rose 1.6% to close at $128.00 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut price target for Weyerhaeuser Company WY from $45 to $39. Weyerhaeuser shares fell 0.2% to $28.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $125 to $110. MKS Instruments shares fell 2.3% to $84.10 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ from $148 to $170. Jazz Pharmaceuticals rose 1.9% to close at $128.94 on Wednesday.
  • Chardan Capital cut the price target on Immunovant, Inc. IMVT from $14 to $12. Immunovant rose 2.6% to close at $4.79 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $48 to $40. Verizon shares rose 0.6% to $39.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $220 to $210. Union Pacific shares rose 0.1% to $202.00 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data; Micron, Nike Earnings In Focus

