Ryder System, Harrow Health And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 3:40 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Dow Jones dropping around 125 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares surged 35.5% to close at $4.01. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. HROW gained 27.9% to close at $9.73 after the company announced the FDA has approved IHEEZO 3% for ocular surface anesthesia.
  • Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 17.1% to close at $13.90 after the company announced definitive agreements to acquire approximately 97 megawatts of operating solar assets.
  • Ryder System, Inc. R rose 14.7% to close at $76.28 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Apollo is said to explore a takeover of the company.
  • Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD gained 14.3% to close at $19.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN climbed 12.7% to close at $24.40.
  • Skillz Inc. SKLZ jumped 12.5% to close at $1.08.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR gained 12.3% to settle at $6.11.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 11.4% to close at $11.58 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
  • Vermilion Energy Inc. VET gained 10.4% to close at $20.32.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV rose 10.4% to close at $5.42.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. CVI climbed 9.5% to close at $27.99.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL surged 9.4% to close at $7.24.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI gained 9.4% to settle at $4.64.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 8.9% to settle at $24.50.
  • Novonix Limited NVX gained 7.9% to close at $5.31.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 6.2% to settle at $20.04. Novavax announced an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid are available for use in the UK.

