Ryder System, Harrow Health And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Dow Jones dropping around 125 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares surged 35.5% to close at $4.01. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.
- Harrow Health, Inc. HROW gained 27.9% to close at $9.73 after the company announced the FDA has approved IHEEZO 3% for ocular surface anesthesia.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 17.1% to close at $13.90 after the company announced definitive agreements to acquire approximately 97 megawatts of operating solar assets.
- Ryder System, Inc. R rose 14.7% to close at $76.28 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Apollo is said to explore a takeover of the company.
- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD gained 14.3% to close at $19.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN climbed 12.7% to close at $24.40.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ jumped 12.5% to close at $1.08.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR gained 12.3% to settle at $6.11.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 11.4% to close at $11.58 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. VET gained 10.4% to close at $20.32.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV rose 10.4% to close at $5.42.
- CVR Energy, Inc. CVI climbed 9.5% to close at $27.99.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL surged 9.4% to close at $7.24.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI gained 9.4% to settle at $4.64.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 8.9% to settle at $24.50.
- Novonix Limited NVX gained 7.9% to close at $5.31.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 6.2% to settle at $20.04. Novavax announced an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid are available for use in the UK.
