McDonald's Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Cowen Predicts $362 For Domino's Pizza

- Citigroup cut McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $275 to $246. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $410 to $362. Domino's shares rose 2.4% to $332.44 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL price target from $14 to $10. Golden Ocean Group shares fell 7.1% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel boosted the price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH from $11 to $18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.9% to close at $17.58 on Monday.
- Barclays cut price target for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI from $73 to $65. PennyMac Financial shares fell 6.1% to close at $45.38 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from $39 to $37. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 1.6% to $36.70 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $135 to $105. MKS Instruments fell 3% to close at $82.31 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Tronox Holdings plc TROX from $16 to $15. Tronox Holdings fell 1.8% to close at $11.28 on Monday.
- Barclays reduced the price target on The Chemours Company CC from $46 to $30. Chemours shares fell 5.1% to close at $23.94 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Trinseo PLC TSE from $34 to $22. Trinseo shares rose 1.1% to $19.77 in pre-market trading.
