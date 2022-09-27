ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

McDonald's Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Cowen Predicts $362 For Domino's Pizza

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 8:41 AM | 2 min read
McDonald's Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Cowen Predicts $362 For Domino's Pizza
  • Citigroup cut McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $275 to $246. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $410 to $362. Domino's shares rose 2.4% to $332.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL price target from $14 to $10. Golden Ocean Group shares fell 7.1% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH from $11 to $18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.9% to close at $17.58 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut price target for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI from $73 to $65. PennyMac Financial shares fell 6.1% to close at $45.38 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from $39 to $37. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 1.6% to $36.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $135 to $105. MKS Instruments fell 3% to close at $82.31 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Tronox Holdings plc TROX from $16 to $15. Tronox Holdings fell 1.8% to close at $11.28 on Monday.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on The Chemours Company CC from $46 to $30. Chemours shares fell 5.1% to close at $23.94 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Trinseo PLC TSE from $34 to $22. Trinseo shares rose 1.1% to $19.77 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: Marathon Digital, Coinbase Global And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesRestaurantsNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas