Marathon Digital, Coinbase Global And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY shares surged 14% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.

shares surged 14% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX rose 9.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Helix Energy Solutions recently announced two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2.

rose 9.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Helix Energy Solutions recently announced two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2. TechnipFMC plc FTI rose 9.5% to $8.84 in pre-market trading. TechnipFMC was recently awarded a significant subsea contract for Shell's North Sea Development.

rose 9.5% to $8.84 in pre-market trading. TechnipFMC was recently awarded a significant subsea contract for Shell's North Sea Development. Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT gained 7.6% to $1.84 in pre-market trading.

gained 7.6% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 7.4% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.

gained 7.4% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. WISH climbed 7.1% to $0.9369 in pre-market trading.

climbed 7.1% to $0.9369 in pre-market trading. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 6.9% to $10.27 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

gained 6.9% to $10.27 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Geron Corporation GERN rose 5.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. Geron, last month, dosed first patient in IMproveMF study evaluating imetelstat in combination with ruxolitinib for patients with frontline myelofibrosis (MF).

rose 5.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. Geron, last month, dosed first patient in IMproveMF study evaluating imetelstat in combination with ruxolitinib for patients with frontline myelofibrosis (MF). PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT rose 5.8% to $8.89 in pre-market trading.

rose 5.8% to $8.89 in pre-market trading. I-Mab IMAB rose 5.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. I-Mab recently announced approval from China CDE to initiate Phase 3 registrational study of lemzoparlimab in combination with azacitidine in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

rose 5.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. I-Mab recently announced approval from China CDE to initiate Phase 3 registrational study of lemzoparlimab in combination with azacitidine in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 4.7% to $65.20 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers; Crude Oil Rises 1% .