Why Applied Optoelectronics Is Trading Higher By Around 31%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 6:35 AM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV AMPX rose 159.4% to $25.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares rose 31.2% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 11.1% to $0.5711 in pre-market trading. Fast Radius, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS rose 11.7% to $0.8149 in pre-market trading after the company and Tyme Technologies announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement. The company also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split will be effective Sept. 16.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT rose 10.7% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Quotient Drector Heino von Prondzynski reported the purchase of 700,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 per share in Form 4 filing.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 9.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 9.3% to $147.25 in pre-market trading after tumbing around 29% on Thursday.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME shares rose 8.7% to $0.3125 in pre-market trading. Syros and Tyme Technologies announced stockholder approval of merger.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO rose 8.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 8.1% to $0.3390 in pre-market trading.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY rose 6.6% to $0.1580 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has entered into agreements for a private placement and warrant reprice transactions.

 

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 38.2% to $0.2009 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $7.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX fell 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 18.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
  • NCR Corporation NCR shares fell 14.5% to $24.89 in pre-market trading after the company’s board approved a plan to separate NCR into two independent, publicly traded companies.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 13.8% to $8.96 in pre-market trading. Aditxt shares announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares fell 11.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading. Heartbeam shares jumped over 85% on Thursday after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 8.4% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently announced an $8.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 8.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Netcapital recently announced revenue growth of 114% for first quarter.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS fell 7.7% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares fell 6.8% to $172.50 in pre-market trading after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

