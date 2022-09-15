ñol

Netflix To Surge More Than 30%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $24 For Nordstrom

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 8:27 AM | 2 min read
Netflix To Surge More Than 30%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $24 For Nordstrom
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $245 to $300. Netflix shares rose 2% to $228.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted the price target on Hyatt Hotels Corporation H from $85 to $105. Hyatt shares rose 0.9% to $94.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies increased Nordstrom, Inc. JWN price target from $21 to $24. Nordstrom shares rose 2.6% to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target on Avantor, Inc. AVTR from $51 to $40. Avantor shares rose 1.2% to $23.73 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted price target for EOG Resources, Inc. EOG from $152 to $156. EOG Resources shares rose 0.2% to $127.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Macy's, Inc. M from $30 to $23. Macy's shares fell 2.3% to close at $16.58 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Ally Financial Inc. ALLY from $56 to $49. Ally Financial rose 0.1% to $31.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $320 to $410. Deckers Outdoor rose 1.7% to $340.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $225 to $205. NVIDIA shares fell 0.4% to $130.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel reduced the price target on Twilio Inc. TWLO from $90 to $80. Twilio shares fell 1.2% to $77.03 in pre-market trading.

