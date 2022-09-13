U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS gained 24.9% to close at $7.83. IHS Holding, last month, said Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 16.4% to close at $28.71. Asana’s President, CEO and Director Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 19,273,127 shares at an average price of $18.16.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 15.5% to close at $42.28. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.
- NIO Inc. NIO surged 13.5% to close at $21.75 after Deutsche Bank reportedly reiterated the stock as a top China pick.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX rose 12.8% to close at $31.98 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adult patients with desmoid tumors showed nirogacestat treatment resulted in rapid, sustained and statistically significant improvements in primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 11.4% to close at $27.81.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK jumped 10.7% to close at $20.16.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 9.7% to close at $16.55 after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT rose 9.4% to close at $33.60. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM jumped 9.3% to settle at $18.14.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 9.1% to close at $5.89.
- Sprinklr, Inc. CXM jumped 8.1% to close at $13.29 after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 7.7% to settle at $55.95 amid overall market strength as investors await this week's inflation data.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY gained 3.1% to settle at $72.36. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.
