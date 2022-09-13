U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.

shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65. IHS Holding Limited IHS gained 24.9% to close at $7.83. IHS Holding, last month, said Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.

gained 24.9% to close at $7.83. IHS Holding, last month, said Q2 EPS results down year-over-year. Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 16.4% to close at $28.71. Asana’s President, CEO and Director Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 19,273,127 shares at an average price of $18.16.

rose 16.4% to close at $28.71. Asana’s President, CEO and Director Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 19,273,127 shares at an average price of $18.16. Carvana Co. CVNA rose 15.5% to close at $42.28. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.

rose 15.5% to close at $42.28. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73. NIO Inc. NIO surged 13.5% to close at $21.75 after Deutsche Bank reportedly reiterated the stock as a top China pick.

surged 13.5% to close at $21.75 after Deutsche Bank reportedly reiterated the stock as a top China pick. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX rose 12.8% to close at $31.98 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adult patients with desmoid tumors showed nirogacestat treatment resulted in rapid, sustained and statistically significant improvements in primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints.

rose 12.8% to close at $31.98 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adult patients with desmoid tumors showed nirogacestat treatment resulted in rapid, sustained and statistically significant improvements in primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints. Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 11.4% to close at $27.81.

gained 11.4% to close at $27.81. Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK jumped 10.7% to close at $20.16.

jumped 10.7% to close at $20.16. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 9.7% to close at $16.55 after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.

jumped 9.7% to close at $16.55 after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $19 price target. NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT rose 9.4% to close at $33.60. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

rose 9.4% to close at $33.60. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM jumped 9.3% to settle at $18.14.

jumped 9.3% to settle at $18.14. TAL Education Group TAL gained 9.1% to close at $5.89.

gained 9.1% to close at $5.89. Sprinklr, Inc. CXM jumped 8.1% to close at $13.29 after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.

jumped 8.1% to close at $13.29 after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. Wayfair Inc. W gained 7.7% to settle at $55.95 amid overall market strength as investors await this week's inflation data.

gained 7.7% to settle at $55.95 amid overall market strength as investors await this week's inflation data. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY gained 3.1% to settle at $72.36. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.