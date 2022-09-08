U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 400 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Korn Ferry KFY dropped 11.6% to close at $53.24 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

UiPath Inc. PATH declined 11.2% to close at $13.84 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY fell 9.8% to close at $41.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI fell 8.3% to close at $49.63. Cogent Communications agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 8.2% to settle at $63.27.

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET fell 7.6% to close at $23.26 amid a drop in oil prices as economic concerns weigh on demand outlook.

Frontline Ltd. FRO declined 7.2% to settle at $12.05. Shares of energy companies traded lower amid a drop in oil prices as economic concerns weigh on demand outlook.

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM dipped 6.8% to settle at $43.86. Iridium Communications, during July, better-than-expected sales results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell 6.2% to settle at $6.20.

Sotera Health Company SHC fell 6.1% to close at $15.92.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII fell 5.6% to close at $18.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered FY23 forecast.

fell 5.6% to close at $18.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered FY23 forecast. GameStop Corp. GME fell 4.4% to close at $24.04. The company released quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.