Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Korn Ferry KFY dropped 11.6% to close at $53.24 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- UiPath Inc. PATH declined 11.2% to close at $13.84 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY fell 9.8% to close at $41.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI fell 8.3% to close at $49.63. Cogent Communications agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 8.2% to settle at $63.27.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. VET fell 7.6% to close at $23.26 amid a drop in oil prices as economic concerns weigh on demand outlook.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO declined 7.2% to settle at $12.05. Shares of energy companies traded lower amid a drop in oil prices as economic concerns weigh on demand outlook.
- Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM dipped 6.8% to settle at $43.86. Iridium Communications, during July, better-than-expected sales results.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell 6.2% to settle at $6.20.
- Sotera Health Company SHC fell 6.1% to close at $15.92.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII fell 5.6% to close at $18.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered FY23 forecast.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 4.4% to close at $24.04. The company released quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.
