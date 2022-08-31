Credit Suisse cut the price target for HP Inc. HPQ from $39 to $33. HP shares fell 6.6% to $29.05 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $82 to $80. Best Buy shares fell 0.1% to $74.79 in pre-market trading .

Citigroup cut Baidu, Inc. BIDU price target from $223 to $204. Baidu shares rose 2.7% $141.38 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler raised the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $230 to $240. CrowdStrike shares rose 0.5% to $194.30 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut price target for Ventas, Inc. VTR from $60 to $55. Ventas shares fell 1.8% to close at $47.55 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital raised the price target on HEICO Corporation HEI from $145 to $150. HEICO shares fell 2% to close at $152.82 on Tuesday.

Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB from $6.5 to $8. Rocket Lab USA rose 4.5% to $5.36 in pre-market trading.

Needham boosted the price target on Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS from $5 to $7. Sequans Communications rose 14.7% to close at $3.90 on Tuesday.

Macquarie boosted the price target on Pinduoduo Inc. PDD from $77 to $104. Pinduoduo shares rose 2.1% to $67.90 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE from $15 to $14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.4% to $13.59 in pre-market trading.

