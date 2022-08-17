Why Hill International Shares Are Trading Higher By 58%: Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Hill International, Inc. HIL shares rose 58.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. for $2.85 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares rose 31.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures shares jumped around 59% on Tuesday after Nasdaq resumed trading in the stock.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 24.2% to $0.4594 in pre-market trading after the company filed for bankruptcy.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares rose 23.5% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 19% to $24.02 in pre-market trading after new filings showed recent insider buying.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY rose 18.6% to $24.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Tuesday.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 16.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 77% on Tuesday. Eargo recently said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 13.8% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Scisparc recently signed a non- binding letter of intent to acquire American food supplements and cosmetics brand in a $20 million deal.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation LimitedAPWC rose 12.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP rose 12.1% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Eros Media World entered into Saudi Arabian market through strategic partnership with Arabia Pictures Group.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 11.7% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 11.6% to $0.2724 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Evogene Ltd. EVGN shares rose 10.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. ICL and Evogene reported a strategic collaboration agreement between ICL and Lavie Bio Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 9.6% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. The company reported Q2 results on Monday.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares rose 8.5% to $0.7630 in pre-market trading. Dermata Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 7.9% to $0.2695 in pre-market trading.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 6.3% to $141.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG shares fell 12.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 9.6% to $0.3112 in pre-market trading. Tuesday Morning recently reported CFO transition.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP fell 8.3% to $0.4174 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma, on Monday, posted a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 7.7% to $7.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Tuesday.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 7.7% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK shares fell 7.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL fell 7.5% to $5.88 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped 46% on Tuesday after the company announced the publication of pre-clinical results of its FABP inhibitor platform.
- Sanofi SNY fell 6.1% to $42.07 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on amcenestrant clinical development program.
