Qualys, ShockWave Medical, News Corporation And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

- Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results.
- Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN surged 21.3% to $27.56. Nielsen postponed court and special meetings of shareholders to permit finalization of preliminary agreement between consortium and The WindAcre Partnership LLC.
- RumbleON, Inc. RMBL gained 21.1% to $24.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC jumped 18% to $13.16 following upbeat Q2 results.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV gained 17.2% to $259.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 13.7% to $28.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL rose 12.1% to $40.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS gained 10.6% to $141.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC jumped 10.4% to $17.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR gained 8.3% to $8.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Viasat, Inc. VSAT jumped 8.1% to $37.64 following Q1 results.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 8% to $16.03.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 7% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG gained 7% to $73.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $65 to $68.
- News Corporation NWSA gained 5.5% to $18.33 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU jumped 5.4% to $20.26.
