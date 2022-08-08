Block To $130? Plus Oppenheimer Predicts $11 For GoPro

- Oppenheimer cut the price target for GoPro, Inc. GPRO from $12 to $11. GoPro shares rose 1.2% to $6.64 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Leslie's, Inc. LESL from $28 to $16. Leslie's shares fell 2.3% to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $25 to $35. Carvana shares fell 2.5% to $45.81 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO from $70 to $80. XPO Logistics shares fell 0.1% to $59.84 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST from $45 to $50. Twist Bioscience shares fell 1% to $52.27 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays reduced the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $150 to $130. Block shares rose 1.1% to $88.73 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $91 to $84. Best Buy shares rose 0.9% to $77.10 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on United States Cellular Corporation USM from $41 to $39. United States Cellular shares climbed 5.3% to close at $30.61 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target on Twilio Inc. TWLO $260 to $210. Twilio shares rose 1.6% to $86.26 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Arhaus, Inc. ARHS from $12 to $9. Arhaus shares rose 1% to close at $6.01 on Friday.
