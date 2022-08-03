ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Starbucks To $93? Plus JP Morgan Predicts This PT For AMD

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 9:03 AM | 2 min read
  • Needham cut the price target for Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $220 to $150. Airbnb shares fell 6.7% to $108.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $91 to $93. Starbucks shares rose 1.8% to $85.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Cummins Inc. CMI price target from $249 to $266. Cummins shares rose 0.4% to close at $218.61 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target on Gartner, Inc. IT from $305 to $345. Gartner shares fell 0.6% to $288.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. raised price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP from $60 to $72. Microchip Technology shares rose 0.9% to $69.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. CAT from $226 to $236. Caterpillar shares slipped 0.1% to $183.38 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $140 to $120. AMD shares fell 4.7% to $94.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $124 to $136. PayPal shares rose 13.7% to $101.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Roku, Inc. ROKU from $165 to $125. Roku shares rose 1% to $76.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA from $600 to $500. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.8% to $326.02 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Information TechnologyPT ChangesSemiconductorsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst Ratings