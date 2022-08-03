Starbucks To $93? Plus JP Morgan Predicts This PT For AMD

- Needham cut the price target for Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $220 to $150. Airbnb shares fell 6.7% to $108.51 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $91 to $93. Starbucks shares rose 1.8% to $85.25 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted Cummins Inc. CMI price target from $249 to $266. Cummins shares rose 0.4% to close at $218.61 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target on Gartner, Inc. IT from $305 to $345. Gartner shares fell 0.6% to $288.10 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. raised price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP from $60 to $72. Microchip Technology shares rose 0.9% to $69.92 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. CAT from $226 to $236. Caterpillar shares slipped 0.1% to $183.38 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $140 to $120. AMD shares fell 4.7% to $94.65 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $124 to $136. PayPal shares rose 13.7% to $101.91 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Roku, Inc. ROKU from $165 to $125. Roku shares rose 1% to $76.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA from $600 to $500. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.8% to $326.02 in pre-market trading.
