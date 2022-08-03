ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 2:37 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday.

Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Hedera HBAR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.1% to $23,031, while ETH fell around 0.7% to $1,639 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from eBay Inc. EBAY, CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Under Armour, Inc. UAA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.32
24-hour gain: 20.6%

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.67
24-hour gain: 16.9%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.88
24-hour gain: 13.3%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7576
24-hour gain: 10.3%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $7.01
24-hour gain: 10.3%


Losers

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.07194
24-hour drop: 4.3%

  • Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.37
24-hour drop: 3.6%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $39.22
24-hour drop: 3.2%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1362
24-hour drop: 3.2%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.34
24-hour drop: 1.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinTop Crypto MoversTop GainersCryptocurrencyEarningsLong IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month