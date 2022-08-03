Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday.

Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Hedera HBAR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.1% to $23,031, while ETH fell around 0.7% to $1,639 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from eBay Inc. EBAY, CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Under Armour, Inc. UAA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.32

24-hour gain: 20.6%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.67

24-hour gain: 16.9%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.88

24-hour gain: 13.3%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7576

24-hour gain: 10.3%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $7.01

24-hour gain: 10.3%



Losers

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.07194

24-hour drop: 4.3%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.37

24-hour drop: 3.6%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $39.22

24-hour drop: 3.2%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1362

24-hour drop: 3.2%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.34

24-hour drop: 1.5%