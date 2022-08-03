Uber, Lyft And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares climbed 236.5% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday after jumping 18% on Monday. The company owns 90%+ of AMTD Digital.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 126.3% to settle at $1,679.00.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER climbed 18.9% to close at $29.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and reported gross bookings up 33% year over year.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD surged 18.4% to close at $3.93 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 16.3% to settle at $16.16 in sympathy with Uber, which reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and announced that gross booking volume increased year over year.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG shares gained 16.2% to settle at $3.74 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss and announced $321 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater conqueror.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY jumped 14% to close at $3.90. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. TA gained 11.8% to close at $47.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Repligen Corporation RGEN gained 11.7% to close at $237.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 11.6% to close at $22.31 after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. The company also reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 11.2% to close at $41.97 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22.
- Harsco Corporation HSC gained 9.4% to close at $5.25 following Q2 earnings.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 9.4% to settle at $5.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL gained 8% to close at $7.15 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and said its Clio Subsidiary entered an agreement for the sale of its interests in five wireless partnerships to Verizon for $490 million.
- SNDL Inc. SNDL gained 7.9% to close at $2.46. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
