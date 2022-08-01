Chevron To $185? Plus Stephens Predicts $800 For This Stock

- Mizuho raised the price target for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP from $250 to $257. ADP shares rose 0.4% to $242.12 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG from $195 to $205. Arthur J. Gallagher shares fell 0.9% to $177.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Lennox International Inc. LII price target from $229 to $249. Lennox International shares rose 0.2% to $240.02 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS from $203 to $224. Chart Industries shares surged 8.9% to close at $195.09 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised price target for Chevron Corporation CVX from $181 to $185. Chevron shares fell 0.7% to $162.58 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from $630 to $685. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.4% to $601.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Pfizer Inc. PFE from $50 to $52. Pfizer shares rose 0.2% to $50.60 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Southwest Airlines Co. LUV from $46 to $42. Southwest Airlines shares rose 2.3% to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK from $162 to $146. Mohawk Industries shares fell 0.1% to $128.37 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY from $765 to $800. O'Reilly Automotive shares fell 0.5% to close at $703.59 on Friday.
