United Airlines, American Airlines And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 11:20 AM | 2 min read
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. IIIN fell 16.8% to $33.96 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 16.1% to $5.20. Pagaya Technologies shares jumped around 130% on Wednesday on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL fell 12.4% to $9.72 after the company priced its 102 million share offering at $9.95 per share.
  • PBF Energy Inc. PBF dropped 10.2% to $25.68. Morgan Stanley, last week, maintained PBF Energy with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $34 to $36.
  • Discover Financial Services DFS dipped 9.9% to $98.93 following Q2 results.
  • Cvent Holding Corp. CVT dropped 9.6% to $5.82. Cvent is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
  • CVR Energy, Inc CVI declined 9.6% to $27.90.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares fell 9.2% to $37.85 as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL dropped 9.1% to $35.40. Shares of cruise line stocks at large traded lower in sympathy with Carnival after the company announced a $1 billion common stock offering.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.1% to $18.81.
  • AT&T Inc. T dipped 9% to $18.64. While the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, it lowered full-year free cash flow guidance.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. XM dropped 8.6% to $12.53. Qualtrics International posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH fell 8.5% to $12.31. Shares of cruise line stocks traded lower in sympathy with Carnival after the company announced a $1 billion common stock offering.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP dipped 8% to $39.42.
  • The Allstate Corporation ALL fell 7.8% to $112.71 after reporting Q2 underwriting results.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. AAL dropped 7.8% to $14.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.

 

