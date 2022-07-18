ñol

E-Home Unveils DHaaS Metaverse Employee Training Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd EJH has launched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) employee training program.
  • The move will help advance the company's metaverse initiative leveraging front-end AI technologies.
  • In April, the company launched a virtual digital human customer service guide to assist household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
  • RelatedE-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services
  • The DHaaS employee training program will help E-Home provide virtual coaching and training for existing and new household service workforce, nannies, and nursing workers.
  • Price Action: EJH shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $0.29 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral