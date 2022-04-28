E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) launched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) platform, an AI technology platform for sales and customer-facing services.
- DHaaS initiative features a virtual digital human customer service guide named Xiao e, providing 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
- The official metaverse customer service also features capabilities that complement E-Home’s nanny and nursing worker training business.
- The service also will have virtual coaching to help workers in skills development and customer engagement.
- Price Action: EJH shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $0.52 on the last check Thursday.
