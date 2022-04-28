 Skip to main content

E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJHlaunched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) platform, an AI technology platform for sales and customer-facing services.
  • DHaaS initiative features a virtual digital human customer service guide named Xiao e, providing 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
  • The official metaverse customer service also features capabilities that complement E-Home’s nanny and nursing worker training business.
  • The service also will have virtual coaching to help workers in skills development and customer engagement.
  • Price Action: EJH shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $0.52 on the last check Thursday.

