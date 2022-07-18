ñol

Tesla To $380? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
  • Piper Sandler raised Starbucks Corporation SBUX price target from $80 to $84. Starbucks shares rose 1% to $80.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel boosted Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $345 to $400. Domino's shares fell 2.6% to $396.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from $125 to $135. Yum! Brands shares rose 2% to $120.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $50 to $52. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.2% to $41.21 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced Centogene N.V. CNTG price target from $10 to $6. Centogene shares rose 0.9% to close at $2.20 on Friday.

Check out this: Why Is Ericsson Down By 9%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  • Piper Sandler lowered price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $250 to $220. Salesforce shares rose 1.2% to $169.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $370 to $380. Tesla shares rose 2% to $734.28 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities reduced BlackLine, Inc. BL price target from $75 to $64. BlackLine shares fell 2.2% to $67.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Fox Corporation FOXA from $45 to $38. Fox shares rose 3.6% to close at $33.68 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on American Tower Corporation AMT from $300 to $290. American Tower shares rose 0.3% to close at $257.20 on Friday.

